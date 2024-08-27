Kythera Labs Lands On 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Healthcare Data Firm's Three-Year Revenue Growth of 103%

Inc. recently revealed the debut of Kythera Labs to the ranks of the 2024 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



Kythera Labs, a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for healthcare and life sciences organizations, ranked #73 in the Nashville metro area and #4,249 nationally in its first ever appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.



"We're incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list among so many other successful companies," said Jeff McDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kythera Labs. "Kythera's mission is to help the healthcare industry innovate and reach answers faster and more cost efficiently. With the recent advances in technology, especially machine learning and AI, we're excited to capitalize on our momentum by providing the solutions and data necessary to improve healthcare."

Over the past five years, Kythera has steadily grown and become a trusted resource across the industry, building solutions that efficiently collect, organize, standardize, improve, and transform data-empowering the healthcare and life sciences industries to uncover insights that lead to better patient outcomes.

Most recently, Kythera received certification as a Qualified Entity from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS). The CMS Qualified Entity (QE) Program (also known as the Medicare Data Sharing for Performance Measurement Program), enables certified organizations to receive Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D. Only 39 organizations are QEs and of those, only 23, including Kythera have access to nationwide data. Kythera data technology transforms multi-source data into answer-ready information, and access to the nationwide Medicare claims expands Kythera's ability to help its customers innovate across the health care and life sciences spectrum.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.



"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."



