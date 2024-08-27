New Technique Sculpts Tiny Tools For Optical Precision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Figure 1.

USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scientists have developed a new way to create miniature optical components that shape light into non-diffracting beams, paving the way for smaller, more versatile optical systems. By directly writing tiny patterns with a femtosecond laser, they can tailor these components to specific tasks, like trapping particles or manipulating light for advanced imaging. This breakthrough opens exciting possibilities for integrating these powerful light beams into miniaturized devices across various fields.

Forget bulky instruments and complex setups – scientists have unlocked a revolutionary way to shape light into powerful beams using miniature optical components carved by a laser. This breakthrough marks a giant leap in optics, opening doors for applications in medicine, materials science, and beyond.

Creating these "Bessel beams " – beams that hold their shape over long distances – traditionally required cumbersome equipment, limiting their integration into smaller devices. Now, researchers have unveiled a game-changing technique: femtosecond laser direct writing. This method uses a laser beam like a tiny sculpting tool to write intricate, miniature optical components that directly bend and manipulate light with unparalleled precision.

Think of it like crafting lenses so small they're barely visible to the naked eye, yet capable of focusing light with remarkable accuracy and depth. This not only miniaturizes optical systems, but also unlocks unique properties like self-repairing beams that stay focused for extended periods.

The potential applications are vast. Imagine bioimaging with laser beams precise enough to target individual cells, or laser machining with microscopic tools that sculpt materials with unparalleled detail. Scientists even demonstrated the technique's power by creating a miniature lens that ablated a gold film, showcasing its potential for manipulating light at the nanoscale.

This breakthrough represents a paradigm shift in the field of optics. It paves the way for a future where powerful light beams are shrunk to microscopic size, integrated into miniaturized devices, and unleashed for various groundbreaking applications. From targeted medical treatments to revolutionizing material science, the possibilities are as limitless as the light itself.

DOI

10.37188/lam.2023.042

Original Source URL



Funding information

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (62227821), the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Open Fund of the State Key Laboratory of High Field Laser Physics).

Lucy Wang

BioDesign Research

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.