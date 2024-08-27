(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- is hoping two new bill proposals will make it easier for Americans with disabilities to save money, but the biggest change could be getting them to be used at all, says a CNBC report .

About 10 years ago, the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act created ABLE accounts, but they haven't been popular. Out of the eight million people eligible, it is only being used by a small amount. Congress introduced new proposals to raise awareness and make it easier to save.

ABLE accounts are required to be used towards expenses to improve or maintain health, independence, and to improve quality life for disabled and blind people.

“Over the last decade, the ABLE program has been a lifeline for thousands of people with disabilities across the nation,” said Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), in a statement.“However, we have a lot more work to do to ensure that every person who is eligible for an ABLE account can take advantage of the opportunity to save that the program affords them.”

“These programs are very helpful to people who receive SSI and are trying to save money,” said Alan Hubbard, NTI's Chief Operating Officer.“We're very happy for the disability community that Senator Casey is calling attention to the ABLE accounts and improving on them. There should be even more ways for SSI beneficiaries to save more money without jeopardizing their benefits.”

Currently, to remain eligible for SSI, you cannot have more than $2,000 in countable resources for an individual or $3,000 for a couple.“These saving restrictions prevent SSI beneficiaries from planning for any emergencies.” said Hubbard.“The ABLE program allows people to put away money for a possible emergency that may affect their health or independence.”

For more than 25 years, NTI has been helping Americans with disabilities find remote employment with training programs and job opportunities. For more information, go to .

