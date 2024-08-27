Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market To Reach $64.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increase in the geriatric population suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, surge in demand for effective options, and rise in prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's are the factors expected to drive the gastrointestinal therapeutics market.

According to the report, the global gastrointestinal therapeutics generated $39.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $64.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Gastrointestinal therapeutics is a specialized medical discipline dedicated to the diagnosis and management of disorders that affect the gastrointestinal tract. Within this medical field, the primary emphasis is on addressing conditions that impact various organs within the gastrointestinal system, including the stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and rectum. Gastrointestinal therapeutics encompass a broad spectrum of interventions, including the use of medications to alleviate symptoms, enhance the overall functioning of the gastrointestinal system, and improve the quality of life for individuals dealing with these ailments.

Request Sample of the Report:

The increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and peptic ulcers drives the demand for gastrointestinal therapeutic which propels the gastrointestinal therapeutics market trends. In addition, the increase in the geriatric population suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, surge in demand for effective treatment options, and rise in prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The biologics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The inflammatory bowel disease segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032 .

Recession Impact:

During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patient ability to access and afford gastrointestinal medications and treatments, potentially leading to decreased demand for these therapeutics. In addition, economic uncertainty during a recession might cause individuals to delay or avoid non-essential medical visits, including routine check-ups for gastrointestinal issues.

However, the rise in research and development activities for gastrointestinal therapeutics and increase in number of pipeline products for gastrointestinal diseases is experiencing a moderate positive impact from the global recession.

Procure Complete Report at:

Based on drug class, the biologics segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around one third of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high adoption of biologics as they are highly targeted and effective treatments for complex gastrointestinal disorders.

The gastrointestinal therapeutics market size is segmented into drug class, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into biologics, proton pump inhibitors, aminosalicylates, antacids, laxatives, H2 antagonists, and others. The biologics segment dominated market share in 2022 owing to increase in prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease and related disorders, coupled with the efficacy of biologics in providing symptom relief and promoting healing, has driven their widespread adoption.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Disorder:

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) (including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Peptic Ulcer Disease

Gastrointestinal Cancers

Others (such as gastroparesis, celiac disease, and diverticular disease)

Type of Drug:

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

H2 Receptor Antagonists

Antidiarrheals

Antiemetics

Immunomodulators

Biologics (such as TNF-alpha inhibitors)

Antacids

Others (including antibiotics, laxatives, and steroids)

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral (intravenous or subcutaneous)

Rectal

Topical (such as creams or ointments for certain gastrointestinal disorders)

Others (such as nasogastric or gastrostomy tube administration for specific cases)

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Gcc, South Africa, North Africa, Rest Of Mea)

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others (including specialty clinics and institutional sales)

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Procure Complete Report at :

Key Findings of the Study:

On the basis of drug class, the biologics segment was largest contributor to the market in 2022.

On the basis of application, the inflammatory bowel disease segment was largest contributor to the market in 2022.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the online providers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Organon Group of Companies

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.