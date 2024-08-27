Edge Computing Market: Rapid Growth To USD 106.04 Billion By 2029 At 30% CAGR Report Analysis By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Market of Edge computing

According to a report by Exactitude Consultancy, top companies covered include: ABB, Web Services (AWS), Inc., Aricent, Inc., Atos, Cisco Systems, Inc

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Edge Computing Market is expected to grow at 30% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 106.04 billion by 2029 from USD 10.0 billion in 2020.

Market Overview

Edge computing introduces additional layers of physical and functional decentralization into organizations to embrace an enlarged variety of stakeholders to support IT infrastructures, networks, application software, traffic, and services. It also envelops software, hardware solutions and networks several architecture to cover several uses in several businesses. Edge computing is as of now at its preliminary stage of development. Its deployment and operating models have not emerged; the latter, however, is expected to provide reasonable further growth opportunities for new entrants in the near future.

Possibilities are applied when the present scenario in a business focusing on how the business can offer new services to the public. Telecommunications industry is advancing swiftly in the realms of video conferencing app like Microsoft Teams and Zoom and are developing novel solutions to address the expanding demand.

Edge computing has remained a solution-specific technology where of different tools and architecture are developed for different use cases. Predictable sectors where edge will attain a considerable market share throughout the forecasted time include next-gen CDNs, Network Functions; 5G Virtualization, and game streaming services. This is the first step towards having the edge available to everyone at some point In the future.

Edge Computing Market Trends

Telecommunication Sector is anticipated to have a Significant CAGR Growth Over the Forecast Period

Telecommunications industry is known to be one of the most rapidly developing industries in the global market. The industry is in the process of overhauling its infrastructures to prepare for the 5G transition alongside the rapidly growing penetration of 5G around the world is forcing the telecom sector to invest in edge computing resources.

Moving towards Edge computing is now slated to reinvent telecom networks and transform them for the better within the next decade, enabled by both the 5G as well as the IoT. Besides, some of the key drivers for moving the telecoms to the edge include the leaning on the cloud, reliance on internet connection, and the IoT that has huge expansion and development prospects. Operators utilising edge can enhance their fundamental connectivity revenue streams as well as decrease latency for their customers, while also creating new services of edge data management.

Besides, eventually, as the control and access to the 5G technologies progress through the continuum from experimentation to mainstreaming, the figure of 5G-compliant devices is expected to increase resulting in several capacity concerns.

While the mm-wave bands are very restrictive to ensure they are far away from the 3G or 4G bands, the issue of many subscriptions will create more demand for the extra computing at the edge. For example, GSMA Intelligence report revealed that market penetration of 5G across the globe will rise from 3% in 2020 to 64% by the end of 2030.

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the Edge Computing Market, focusing on key players.

ABB, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Aricent, Inc., Atos, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, SAP SE Siemens AG

Recent Developments:

July 2022 - Lumen Technologies now brings its Edge Computing Solutions to Europe and pours money into its international Edge network to provide business with the low latency environment they need in order to host high bandwidth, big data applications at the cloud edge. This expansion is included in the Lumen's long-term strategy that is aimed at offering unique next-generation solutions that will transform people's digital experience and thereby satisfy the needs of modern day international enterprises.

May 2022 - The 5TONIC, the open research and innovation lab in 5G technologies setting by Telefónica and IMDEA Networks moved to network as a service position to integrate a 5G SA network and multi-access edge computing by teaming with Ericsson, Intel, Telefónica, DeepSight, Capgemini Engineering.

March 2022 - Advisors of ADLINK Technology Inc and AUO, leading optoelectronic solution providers, established that they would be having their first online technology summit in the EMEA territory.

Segmentation Analysis:

Edge Computing Market by Component Type

The Edge Computing Market has been divided in relation to the key components, verticals, and applications, and all these segments have varying growth patterns for the duration of 2020-2029. On the basis of the component type, the market is segregated into hardware services, software services, and edge-managed platforms. Hardware services are expected to sustain a large piece of the cake since the demand for dependable edge devices and infrastructure is set to rise. Software services are also increasing due to the increase in the need for cost-efficient, easily-deployable edge computing. Some of them are edge-managed platforms that are growing more popular with using centralized management on distributed edge environments.

Edge Computing Market by Vertical

By the vertical, the market encompasses industrial, energy & utilities, healthcare, agriculture, transport and logistics, retail, data center, wearables, smart city, smart home, and building. Industrial is the most adopting among all sectors because of the IIoT use in different industrial areas that need real-time data processing. It is also forecasted that energy & utilities and healthcare industries will also highly adopt edge computing for real-time monitoring and analytics. The Smart cities, smart homes and smart buildings segment has potential to grow and evolve by the increased usage of smart technologies and IoT devices. The other industries which will participate in the market growth include the transportation & logistics industry that will adopt edge computing for management of supplies and the retail which will adopt the same for management of customers.

Edge Computing Market by Application

Thus, the existing market encompasses various applications, including Industrial IoT, remote monitoring, content delivery, video analysis, and AR/VR, and others. IIoT applications predominate due to the requirement for real-time computing in settings that are industrial. Another important application which is often included in the definition of IoT is Remote monitoring that helps businesses monitor and control distant assets and processes effectively. Since data intensive applications are emerging, content delivery in combination with video analysis grows more and more significant, whereas real-time video processing is becoming more and more a request. With time, the applications of AR/VR are becoming major revenue generators as they deliver enhanced engagements across a range of industries such as entertainment, healthcare and education. Other sectors inclusive of autonomous vehicle and edge AI are assumed to fuel growth in the market due increased incorporation of edge computing in sophisticated technological systems.

Regional Analysis

North America

In coming years, especially in 2023, North America region held the largest market share of more than 40%. This combination of IIoT with edge computing is developing a good environment for manufacturers in the U.S to shift towards connected factories. A few other startups has also transformed to provide platforms for deploying edge solutions which are expected to help propel the regional market. For example, in forming the MobiledgeX Early Access Programme, Telus Communications partnered with MobiledgeX, Inc. The program has provided a setting in which developers can create and deploy their apps to incorporate the edge and test how effective the edge solutions are.

Market Trends Of The United States Edge Computing Industry

The edge computing market in the United States alone is projected to show a CAGR of more than 31 % from 2024 to 2030 due to the presence of a number of leading vendors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and SAP SE. Currently, these edge computing solution providers are not only involved in creating new solutions but also they are coming up with novel solutions. An increase in wireless communication devices, higher speed communication requirements and increased usage of IoT based solutions are expected to further push the application of edge computing in India in the coming years.

Europe Edge Computing Trends

The edged computing market for Europe region is further expected to grow at a CAGR of around 35% from 2024 to 2030 due to the growing IoT technology; which has experienced a huge demand for data processing. Current industries in the region such as IT & Telecom, healthcare, retail, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities among others are being used to provide rich prospects to the market. Furthermore, increased internet network across the region is likely to propel the market at a higher growth trend in the future.

Market Segmentation:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Edge Computing Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Edge Computing Market by Component Type, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

Hardware Services

Software Services

Edge-Managed Platforms

Edge Computing Market by Vertical, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

Industrial

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Agriculture

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Datacenters

Wearables

Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings

Edge Computing Market by Application, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

Iiot

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Video Analytics

Ar/Vr

Other

Key Questions Covered in Edge Computing Market Report:

What is the present Edge Computing market size in terms of revenue and volume, and how much growth is expected during the forecast period?

Which are the key developments that are anticipated to stimulate Edge Computing market trends?

Which factors will trigger product demand and how much product consumption is estimated?

What are the upcoming business opportunities and restraints?

Which region will dominate the global Edge Computing market share?

