Ukraine Soon To Have“Compelling Argument” At Sea - Unmanned Systems Forces Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latest developments in domestic of sea surface drones will soon ensure Ukraine's protection as a maritime state.

That's according to Vadym Sukharevskyi , Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I already mentioned today the phenomenon of 'Ukrainianness' and wit. In order not to give away technical and organizational points, I would only say that soon enough we, as a maritime state, will have a compelling argument at sea, which will give us a good constructive basis in terms of effectively defending our maritime borders and coasts", Sukharevskyi said.

Answering the question whether to expect surprises in this matter from the Unmanned Systems Forces, the commander noted: "Definitely so. We have enough imagination, desire as well, even more experience, so we will and have already invented and developed all these things. The result is one - burning the Russian swamps, the industrial scale of the effort to destroy the enemy, and the holy Ukrainian Victory."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To date, more than 170 models of uncrewed systems have been accepted for service and are used at the front.