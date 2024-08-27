Biden On Missile Attack On Ukraine: Russia To Never Succeed In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the massive combined missile and drone attack Russia launched at Ukraine early Monday.

That's according to a statement released by the White House press service, Ukrinform reports.

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia's continued war against Ukraine and its efforts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness. Let me be clear: Russia will never succeed in Ukraine, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken," Biden said in a statement.

The U.S. president noted that Russia has launched waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of civilians and targeting more than two dozen critical energy sites.

announces new security assistance package for Ukrain

"The United States will continue to lead a coalition of more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine. This coalition is providing Ukraine with critically needed military equipment, including air defense systems and interceptors. (...) The United States also is surging energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy grid," the American president emphasized.

He reiterated his words said to President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 23 that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

"Ukraine remains a free, sovereign and independent nation, and Ukrainian forces are fighting every day to defend their homeland and their freedom. The United States will stand with the people of Ukraine until they prevail," the statement concludes.

EU ambassador calls for more air defense systems for Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 26, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, 15 regions were affected. At least seven people died and 47 – injured. Damage to energy facilities was confirmed in several regions.

On the same day, White House National Security Adviser John Kirby, commenting on the attack, said the United States is focused on finding more interceptors and air defense systems, not only domestically but also in allied and partner countries, to provide them to Ukraine.