عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Prioritize Industrial Cooperation In Strategic Alliance

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Prioritize Industrial Cooperation In Strategic Alliance


8/27/2024 7:15:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

During the event "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," organized jointly by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (ICAR) and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, emphasized that industrial cooperation is a key focus of the bilateral relationship, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Ashrafkhanov highlighted the historic document signed during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan, which marked the establishment of a strategic alliance between the two nations. He noted that the countries have fostered 11 sister city partnerships, exemplifying their close ties.

Ashrafkhanov also underscored Azerbaijan's role as a bridge to Europe for Uzbekistan, while Uzbekistan serves as a gateway to Asia for Azerbaijan. He announced that 2025 will be designated as "the year of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan economic cooperation," signaling a new era of strengthened economic ties.

MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108605425


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search