Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Prioritize Industrial Cooperation In Strategic Alliance
Date
8/27/2024 7:15:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
During the event "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of
Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," organized jointly by the Center
for the Analysis of International Relations (ICAR) and the
Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the
President of Uzbekistan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Uzbekistan's
Ambassador to Azerbaijan, emphasized that industrial cooperation is
a key focus of the bilateral relationship,
Azernews reports.
In his speech, Ashrafkhanov highlighted the historic document
signed during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan,
which marked the establishment of a strategic alliance between the
two nations. He noted that the countries have fostered 11 sister
city partnerships, exemplifying their close ties.
Ashrafkhanov also underscored Azerbaijan's role as a bridge to
Europe for Uzbekistan, while Uzbekistan serves as a gateway to Asia
for Azerbaijan. He announced that 2025 will be designated as "the
year of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan economic cooperation," signaling a
new era of strengthened economic ties.
