Shaki Hosts Conference On Green Protection Against Climate Change Under ECOLEAD Project

8/27/2024 7:15:53 AM

A scientific-practical conference titled "Formation of the Academic-Scientific Basis of Green Protection Against Climate Change" is underway in Shaki city, organized as part of the ECOLEAD project "Strengthening the Environment: The Role of Awareness and Law Enforcement Measures," Azernews reports.

Key participants include Kamran Aliyev, the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Roel Dona, the General Secretary of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP); and senior officials from various state institutions.

The conference began with a moment of silence to honor the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijan, followed by the playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

