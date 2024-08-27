Shaki Hosts Conference On Green Protection Against Climate Change Under ECOLEAD Project
8/27/2024 7:15:53 AM
Nazrin Abdul
A scientific-practical conference titled "Formation of the
Academic-Scientific Basis of Green Protection Against Climate
Change" is underway in Shaki city, organized as part of the ECOLEAD
project "Strengthening the Environment: The Role of Awareness and
Law Enforcement Measures," Azernews reports.
Key participants include Kamran Aliyev, the General Prosecutor
of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Roel Dona, the General Secretary of
the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP); and senior
officials from various state institutions.
The conference began with a moment of silence to honor the
memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed
their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijan, followed by the playing
of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
