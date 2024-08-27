Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Occupation's Minister Remarks On Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday in response to comments made by extremist Israeli Itamar Ben-Gvir, who recently called for the of a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.





In a statement, the Arab Parliament described Ben-Gvir's remarks as provocative and dangerous, asserting that they pose a direct threat to the historical and status quo in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.





The statement emphasized that such comments were part of ongoing efforts by the occupation to alter the Arab character of Jerusalem and undermine the rights of the Palestinian people.





The Parliament warned of the serious consequences these actions could have on regional peace and stability, particularly in light of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.





The Arab Parliament called on the international community and relevant institutions to intervene urgently to halt these actions and statements, which it warned could escalate the conflict and heighten tensions in the region.





The Parliament also urged for international protection for the Palestinians and their holy sites and called for a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)





