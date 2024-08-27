Shaping The Future: Ibeforum’S Second Annual STEM Education Conference Set For Riyadh On September 17-18 | 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 27th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Second Annual STEM Education will take place on September 17-18, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hosted by IBEForuM, this premier event brings together educators, leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.







This year's conference, a pivotal part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to align with Vision 2030, will emphasize innovation and excellence in education. The event will feature keynote addresses from influential leaders, interactive workshops, and dynamic panel discussions designed to empower educators, institutions, and organizations to adapt to the rapidly changing global educational landscape.

Key highlights of the conference include:



Influential Keynote Speakers : Leading voices from the education sector, industry, and government will present visionary ideas on the future of STEM education and its role in building the workforce of tomorrow.

Interactive Workshops : Hands-on sessions offering participants practical tools and strategies for innovating and enhancing STEM teaching methods.

Panel Discussions : Debates that tackle the critical challenges in STEM education, including curriculum development, technological integration, and promoting access and equity for all students. Exhibiting & Networking Opportunities : Attendees will have the chance to network with key stakeholders from across the STEM ecosystem, fostering collaboration and partnerships. Additionally, an exhibition area will allow participants to explore and showcase cutting-edge technology, educational tools, and resources that support the future of STEM learning.

“Inspired and in awe sharing the room with esteemed visionaries today. Together, we're forging impactful partnerships with governments, schools, and non-profits. Special thanks to IBEForuM for this exceptional conference, tailored to our collective needs and ambitions. Not every day a kid like me gets to showcase their company Drone Cadets on the global stage. Honoured to present in Saudi Arabia alongside world-renowned giants like ARAMCO, NEOM, Visa, and Boeing at the IBEForuM STEM Conference in Saudi Arabia.” said, Henze Gustave, Chief Metaverse Officer, Drone Cadets at the 1st Edition of Saudi STEM Education Conference, 2023.

Early registration is encouraged as it is set to be a landmark event in Saudi Arabia's education sector. For more information and to register, please visit .

About IBEForuM

IBEForuM is an International Organization with the goal of empowering global leaders to carve a better future.

