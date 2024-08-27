Myolex Awarded NIH Grant Of Up To $2.2M To Advance A Valuable Proxy For MRI In Assessing Skeletal Muscle Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Startup

secures

funding to

verify

that

its

EIM

technology

can

become

a

comprehensive, rapid,

low

cost,

and

@home

alternative

to

MRI in

measuring

muscle

condition

BROOKLINE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myolex, Inc. ( , a company building a new standard to measure muscle wasting and the impact of its treatment, announced it has been awarded a grant of up to $2.2M from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This direct- to-Phase 2 SBIR grant will enable Myolex to further establish its electrical impendence myography (EIM) technology as a valuable alternative to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in the assessment and management of muscle diseases. (

MRI is increasingly being used to assess skeletal muscle condition in multiple neuromuscular disorders and has become a preferred assessment tool in measuring

sarcopenia

(age-related muscle

wasting).

MRI is superb at quantifying elements of muscle composition, including myofiber size,

muscle

fat

deposition,

and

the

presence of

edema

or

inflammation.

However, MRI also has major drawbacks as it is expensive, generally obtained only infrequently during the course of an illness or therapy, essentially unportable, requires skilled technicians to carry out muscle scans and skilled researchers for their interpretation, and can be stressful for some patients. Studies have shown that Myolex's EIM technology strongly correlates with muscle

pathology revealed by MRI but with greater convenience, lower cost, simplified analysis, and with the potential for in-home patient assessment.

Working in conjunction with other clinical research physicians, in this new study, Myolex will collect MRI and EIM data on a cohort of healthy subjects and patients with primary myopathic conditions of varying severity. This NIH grant will also enable development of predictive algorithms that will leverage EIM values to predict MRI findings, further validating EIM's value as an MRI alternative in assessing muscle health.

"We hypothesize that EIM's comprehensive muscle composition information has the potential to serve as a proxy for MRI and therefore as a powerful future biomarker. Myolex EIM provides much of the same

information as MRI but

with

far

greater

speed, convenience,

lower cost, and greater

flexibility and tolerability, without the need for cumbersome image analysis," says Myolex

CEO

Dave Dickinson. ( )

"In those cases where MRI is still indicated,

the

preliminary EIM measurements could also help focus the

MRI

scans and make

the MRI process more efficient."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44AR083316-01A1

(

details/10921274#similar-Projects ). The

content is

solely

the

responsibility of the

authors and

does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About

Myolex®

Myolex has developed the first quantitative, sensitive, painless, portable for in-home use, muscle quality assessment device that is specifically designed to non-invasively and comprehensively detect and track single muscle wasting that can result from aging,

disease,

obesity drug weight loss, and sport or work-related injury. Myolex mScan® is currently available for use within clinical research trials, subject to IRB-approval.

SOURCE Myolex, Inc