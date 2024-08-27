MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE
Date
8/27/2024 7:09:49 AM
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND ) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended July 31, 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, September 12th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through September 19, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13748560#.
Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at
for 90 days.
For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at [email protected] .
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.
Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures, and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.
|
Contacts:
|
Rob
Capps, President & CEO
|
|
MIND Technology, Inc.
|
|
281-353-4475
|
|
|
|
Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan
|
|
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
|
|
713-529-6600
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.
