EJ Gilbride Joins Hartford Funding As Director Of Business Development, Bringing Decades Of Experience And An Innovative Vision

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hartford Funding is thrilled to announce the addition of EJ Gilbride as the new Director of Business Development. With an impressive career spanning 27 years in the industry, Gilbride brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to Hartford Funding.

Gilbride's journey in the began as a broker, later owning his own from 2002 until the financial crisis of 2008. His resilience and leadership were instrumental in rebuilding his career, culminating in growing his previous company from a $9 million per month bank to a billion-dollar annual lender. His approach, grounded in "hiring top talent and true family value growth," has consistently driven substantial business development and operational excellence.

A New Chapter at Hartford Funding

Gilbride expressed his excitement about joining Hartford Funding, highlighting the company's longstanding reputation and dynamic growth model. "I had great relationships with the people at Hartford and heard tremendous things about their recent growth," said Gilbride. "Once I saw how our visions aligned, I decided to resign from my previous company and bring my years of experience over to enhance the developments at Hartford."

In his new role, Gilbride will focus on several areas including recruitment, streamlining sales technology, and increasing brand awareness. His vision is to help continue Hartford's elevation, leveraging his extensive knowledge and industry expertise.

Hartford Funding's Strong Foundation and Future Aspirations

Hartford Funding, established in 1983, has a reputation for excellence in the financial industry. Gilbride is enthusiastic about contributing to the company's continued success and expansion. "Hartford has been around for 40 years which is very impressive. "When I was offered this opportunity, it was intriguing for many reasons," Gilbride remarked. "They've done a great job expanding in many facets and have gained nationwide recognition, which was very appealing to me."

The family-oriented culture at Hartford Funding resonates deeply with Gilbride. He describes the environment as one where everyone is like-minded and committed to mutual success. "The culture is very family-oriented, which is exactly what I strive for and where I come from. Everyone's looking to help each other, and everyone is on the same team," he said.

Strategic Vision in a Dynamic Market

In today's rapidly changing market, Gilbride's strategic vision includes a focus on Non-QM lending and preparing for future refinancing opportunities. "We're going to see another uptick in the refinance market when rates drop, and it will be a prime opportunity to expand and bring on more originators," he explained.

The support from Hartford's leadership, particularly from President Frederick Assini Jr., and the in-house marketing team led by Yuri Chunnulal, further bolsters Gilbride's optimism. "Fred is completely open-minded. He values everyone's opinion, and that holds a lot of weight. The marketing team helps build social media platforms, generate content, and provides access to an in-house media and podcast studio. It's a great atmosphere, and I'm extremely excited to be part of it," Gilbride added.

Looking Ahead

As Hartford Funding continues to grow and innovate, EJ Gilbride's expertise and enthusiasm are set to play a crucial role in driving the company's future success. "I'm extremely excited to be part of the team and looking forward to the journey ahead," said Gilbride.

For more information about Hartford Funding and its services, please visit or contact Mark Illustrato, Vice President.

**Media Contact:**

Mark Illustrato

Vice President

[email protected]

**About Hartford Funding:**

Hartford Funding, established in 1983, is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing innovative lending solutions and exceptional customer service. With a commitment to growth and excellence, Hartford Funding continues to expand its reach and positively impact in the financial industry.

SOURCE Hartford Funding Ltd.