Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Recognized As A Strong Performer In Enterprise Fraud Management Solutions Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been acknowledged as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Solutions, Q2 2024 report. It benchmarks the most significant providers in the against 21 criteria.

The LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision garnered scores of 3.3 in the current offering category, 3.5 in the strategy category and a 5 out 5 in the presence category. The Forrester report notes that the platform's innovation process, support and adoption-boosting strategy stand ahead of the competition. The report also states LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a great fit for organizations transitioning from cyber channel fraud management to financial transaction monitoring.

"The vendor boasts capable built-in, productized machine learning models for risk scoring. Analyst investigation screens are customizable and provide flexible investigative capabilities to investigators,"

wrote Andras Cser, vice president and principal analyst, security and risk management at Forrester Research , in the report. "The solution is a great fit for organizations expanding from cyber (online) channel fraud management into financial transaction monitoring."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer in the EFM category," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president, fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

"This ranking reflects for us our unwavering dedication to address evolving global fraud detection and prevention challenges for our private and public sector customers. Our team's relentless focus on delivering exceptional support and driving adoption through strategic initiatives has been pivotal in achieving this milestone."

The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Fraud Management Solutions, Q2 2024 report provides a detailed analysis of 12 top EFM providers and covers key differentiators such as built-in models and the integration of identity verification, contextual authentication and behavioral biometrics.

Read more about the company's placement in the report .

