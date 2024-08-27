Bitfarms Announces Assumption Of Control Of Sharon, PA Site

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - First U.S. large scale site; Increases U.S. footprint ~7x from 20 MW to 140 MW -



- Strategically located in PJM Interconnection market, providing access to low-cost, flexible power -

- Site well-suited for and HPC/AI -

This news release constitutes a“designated news release” for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 8, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023.

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF) (“Bitfarms”), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin data center company, entered into the definitive lease agreement and has assumed control of its newest data center in Sharon, Pennsylvania, initially announced on June 13, 2024.

This site represents Bitfarms' first mega-site in the U.S. with access to up to 120 MW. With this transaction, Bitfarms has closed on 110 MW, 30 of which are slated to come online by YE 2024. Bitfarms has also signed a Letter of Intent for a lease to an additional 10 MW site, which will bring total site capacity to 120 MW in 2025.

“This site increases our U.S. presence nearly sevenfold and kickstarts our aggressive U.S. growth plan,” said Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms CEO.“The Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland (PJM) grid is the largest wholesale electricity market in the U.S., offering abundant access to competitively priced and flexible power that is attractive for Bitcoin mining, energy trading, and HPC/AI, among other uses. For Bitcoin mining specifically, the site is expected to support up to 8 EH/s+ with the latest generation miners, and there are significant curtailment, demand-response and energy trading opportunities available to effectively hedge our energy costs and bring down the total cost of power. Our team has already ordered the necessary equipment, and our current expectation is to bring 30 MW of capacity online by year-end 2024,” concluded Gagnon.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin data center company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. Bitfarms' proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 12 operating Bitcoin data centers and two under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms' events, developments, and online communities:











