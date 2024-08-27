National Civil Rights Museum Accepting Nominations For National Student Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Museum's Keeper of the Dream Award expands student recognition nationally

Memphis, TN, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum is proud to announce open nominations for this year's prestigious Keeper of the Dream Award. Honoring outstanding students in grades 6-12 throughout the nation, the award recognizes young people who are committed to social justice, community service, and being the change they want to see in the world.

This commendation proudly acknowledges the exceptional dedication displayed by young leaders who exhibit extraordinary courage, compassion, leadership, and service. These remarkable students are forging paths to expand opportunities for their peers, activate others to address important issues, or make a difference in underserved communities.

"We know historically youth activism has been the bedrock of the Civil Rights Movement, and that remains true today. We want to encourage young people to get involved and know they can make a difference,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President.“The students we honor each year are making a significant difference within their local communities and beyond. The Keeper of the Dream Award helps to empower students as global citizens to define and achieve greatness,” he said.

The Keeper of the Dream Award presentation will be a highlight of the Freedom Award Student Forum on the morning October 17 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The Student Forum, presented by FedEx, serves as the opening event for the much-anticipated National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award celebration to honor phenomenal global leaders for their contributions to civil and human rights. The event provides students and educators with an invaluable opportunity to engage with this year's honorees Spike Lee, Sherrilyn Ifill, and Xernona Clayton.

The student award recipients will receive airfare courtesy of Southwest Airlines and hotel accommodations courtesy of Hyatt Centric along with a $500 grant and a Keeper of the Dream signature trophy. The Keeper of the Dream Award is in its 22nd year and will select students among two grade categories, 6-8 and 9-12.

Nominations for a deserving student must be submitted by the September 13, 2024 , deadline. Self-nominations are also accepted. Eligibility details and the online application form can be found on the Freedom Award site .

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

– civilrightsmuseum.org –

Three students presented the 2023 Keeper of the Dream Award by Museum President, Dr. Russ Wigginton

