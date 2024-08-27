Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Reveals Top HR Products Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thirteen Solutions to Be Recognized at Next Month's Event in Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The editors at Human Resource Executive® and the team behind the HR & Exposition ® today unveiled the winners of the Top HR Products of the Year awards. The annual program recognizes the technological advancements and ingenuity most poised to serve HR teams in the coming months and years.



To qualify for consideration, solutions must have been developed in the past year and generally be available by September 2024. Submissions were then evaluated on the level of innovation offered to the HR technology arena, with a focus on pioneering new approaches and producing tangible outcomes. Based on these criteria, the following products, in alphabetical order by company name, have been named the 2024 Top HR Products of the Year:

Beamery Embedded Workforce InsightsBetterworks Talent ProfilesClaro Analytics Labor Market ReportsCultureX VoiceDayforce Career ExplorerExperian Employer Services Compliance LibraryHireVue Find My FitPaychex Flex PerksPaycom Time-Off Requests with GONE ®Perceptyx ActivatePhenom Automation EngineSalt Labs SaltVisier Vee

“Seen as the industry's top award, the Top HR Products of the Year program follows a rigorous evaluation process to ensure the technologies selected are the most innovative, groundbreaking and important solutions to hit the market,” said Elizabeth Clarke, executive editor of Human Resource Executive® and a member of the award program's judging panel.“This year's winners maintain that standard, offering HR leaders the opportunity to improve and transform their work with technology while supporting positive outcomes for their workforce and organizations.”

The Top HR Products of the Year winners will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. PT during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. To learn more about the hundreds of technologies set to exhibit, visit .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition ®

