Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size To Worth USD 138.34 Billion By 2030 With A 8.5% CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The most recent Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2024–2032 research report. An extensive analysis gathered to provide the most recent information on the salient characteristics of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market. The companies that offer wireless communication services but do not own their networks are called mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs. Rather, in order to obtain wholesale access to their mobile communication networks, they form partnerships with already-existing mobile network operators (MNOs). After then, MVNOs resell data and voice services to clients at retail rates. They buy use minutes from the telecom provider and then resale them to clients.

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It was valued 66.38 billion at 2020. It is expected to reach above USD 138.34 billion by 2029 Major Players Covered in this Report:

T-Mobile US Inc., Virgin Mobile USA Inc., Xfinity Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Airvoice Wireless, Dish Wireless, Republic Wireless, Google Fi, Boost Mobile, Lycamobile, Mobileum, Lebra Group BV, FRiENDi Mobile.

Key Industry Developments

January 2023– T-Mobile partnered with Next base, which provides smart car dash-cams. The partnership enabled Next base to deploy IQ dash-cam with network connectivity, which featured over-the-air notifications, updates, and real-time video, among others.

March 2021– DISH Network acquired Republic Wireless, which expanded the consumer base by 200,000 wireless users. This acquisition strengthened their telecom footprint and intentions for 5G deployment.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Growth Drivers

The demand for effective and dependable wireless services has increased as people rely more and more on mobile devices for productivity, entertainment, and communication. Because they provide wireless services without owning the underlying network infrastructure, MVNOs are significant players in this market. Additionally, the ongoing development of smartphones, which is marked by better connectivity options, processing power increases, and feature enhancements, provides MVNOs with a solid foundation upon which to utilize these advances and provide their clients cutting-edge services.

Detailed analysis of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market segments

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market By Service Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Retail

Business

Discount

M2m

Media

Migrant

Roaming

Telecom

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market By Operational Model, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Reseller

Service Provider

Full MVNO

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market By Subscriber, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Business

Individual

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Trends

The worldwide market for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) is mostly driven by the growing demand for communication-based services with improved network infrastructure. Another important factor driving growth is the increasing use of digital services, including as mobile money, cloud-based solutions, and machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions. In addition, the need for MVNOs is being driven by a number of cutting-edge government initiatives, such as the European Union's Digital Single Market (DSM) policy, which aims to improve network service access for customers and promote digital services throughout Europe.

Regional Analysis for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market

North America

It is projected that North America will account for the most portion of the market. The region presents MVNOs with a lucrative market because of its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and extensive technological integration. The robust demand for cutting-edge mobile services is partly attributed to the existence of well-established mobile network operators (MNOs) and a technologically savvy user base.

In addition, North America's competitive and regulatory frameworks foster the growth of MVNOs, positioning the area as the industry leader in terms of market share. North America's MVNO market benefits from a mature and diverse customer base that is eager to try tailored and data-intensive mobile plans.

