Recycled Metal Market Size And Revenue Forecast (2024-2031) - US$ 96.44 Bn Sims Metal Management Ltd

Recycled metal market is to be valued at US$ 54.48 Bn in 2023, and is projected to reach US$ 96.44 Bn by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2031.

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Recycled Metal Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Advanced Materials industry. The report provides demand analysis, insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Recycled Metal Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. If yes, request Sample Copy of this Report:*Note: Sample of the report provides details on the scope and coverage, table of contents, research methodology, and Sample Framework of the report. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.Key takeaways1. Growing Environmental Awareness and Regulation. Sustainability Initiatives: Increased global focus on sustainability and circular economy principles is driving demand for recycled metals. Recycled metals help reduce environmental impact by lowering the need for virgin metal extraction and decreasing energy consumption.. Regulatory Support: Many governments are implementing regulations and incentives to promote recycling and reduce waste, including extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs and recycling targets.2. Economic Benefits and Market Demand. Cost Efficiency: Recycling metals is often more cost-effective than mining and processing virgin ores. This cost advantage makes recycled metals an attractive option for manufacturers and industries.. High Demand: The demand for recycled metals is growing in various sectors, including automotive, construction, and electronics, due to their lower environmental footprint and economic benefits.3. Technological Advancements. Improved Recycling Technologies: Advances in recycling technologies, such as more efficient sorting and separation processes, are enhancing the quality and recovery rates of recycled metals.. Automation and AI: The use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in sorting and processing recycled metals is improving efficiency and accuracy, leading to better resource recovery.4. Market Dynamics and Supply Chain. Volatility in Prices: The prices of recycled metals can be volatile, influenced by fluctuations in the prices of virgin metals, global economic conditions, and changes in supply and demand dynamics.. Global Trade: Trade policies and tariffs can impact the global flow of recycled metals. For example, restrictions on the export of scrap metals in certain regions can affect supply chains and market dynamics.Want to access more insights? The journey starts from requesting Sample:*Note: Sample of the report provides details on the scope and coverage, table of contents, research methodology, and Sample Framework of the report. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):. By Type of Metal:Ferrous MetalsNon-Ferrous Metals. By End-use Industry:ConstructionAutomotiveElectronicsPackagingEnergyManufacturingAerospaceJewelry and Art. By Source of MaterialPost-Consumer ScrapIndustrial ScrapConstruction ScrapObsolete Electronics. By Recycling ProcessShredding and MeltingElectrolysisSmeltingHydrometallurgical Processes. By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:. Sims Metal Management Ltd.. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.. Nucor Corporation. European Metal Recycling Ltd.. Kuusakoski Group. Novelis Inc.. OmniSource Corporation. Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP). Metal Management Inc.. ELG Haniel GroupGet access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages):Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Recycled Metal Market for all the regions and countries covered below:. North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico). Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia). South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America). Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa). Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Recycled Metal Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Recycled Metal market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Recycled Metal market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Recycled Metal market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Recycled Metal market?6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?. Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.. Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Recycled Metal and tubes industry around the world.. The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.. A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.. The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.. This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.Author of this marketing PR:Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate PR writer with over three years of expertise in content writing and proofreading. Holding a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, Priya has a knack for making the content engaging. Her diverse portfolio includes writing contents and documents across different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. Priya's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset in the world of content creation and refinement.About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 