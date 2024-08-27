عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Allot Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results


8/27/2024 6:46:24 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT ) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter

  • Revenues were $22.2 million, stable compared with that of the prior quarter;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.6%;
  • Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow, increasing 54% year-over-year to $3.7 million;
  • June 2024
    SECaaS ARR* was $14.6 million;
  • Operating loss improved significantly year over year: declining 84% to $3.4 million on a GAAP basis and 95% to $1 million on a non-GAAP basis;
  • Operating cash flow was positive for the first time in three years, coming in at $1.2 million;
  • Net cash** increased by $0.6 million during the quarter;

Financial Outlook

For the second half of 2024, management expects non-GAAP operating profit at around breakeven and the net cash position to not decrease.

Full year SECaaS revenue and SECaaS ARR* are expected to continue experiencing accelerated growth at around 50% year-over-year.

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented , "We have made significant progress improving our operational efficiency and stabilizing the business, and we are very pleased to have returned to positive operating cash flow for the first time in three years. At the same time, we continue investing in our long-term growth engine, SECaaS.

"During the quarter, we demonstrated solid execution. We won new customers in both Allot Smart and Allot Secure, and we closed expansion contracts with existing customers. We have a strong and broad pipeline of opportunities, and we are making progress in converting that pipeline into orders.

"In my first few months at Allot, I have been meeting our customers and employees, looking for ways to leverage our strong assets and deep technological capabilities to better serve all our stakeholders. We are formulating a strategic plan to drive long-term profitable growth, and I look forward to realizing Allot's strong potential."

Q2 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues
for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.2 million, a 12% decrease compared to $25 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis
for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.2 million (gross margin of 68.5%), a 12% decline compared with $17.3 million (gross margin of 69.2%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis
for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.7 million (gross margin of 70.6%), a 12% decline compared with $17.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, an 84% improvement compared with an operating loss of $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis
for the second quarter of 2024 was $1 million, a 95% improvement compared with an $18.9 million loss in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a GAAP basis
for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, or $0.09 per basic share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.55 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis
for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $18.3 million, or $0.49 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow
in the quarter was $1.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of June 30, 2024, totaled $53.2 million, an increase of $0.6 million versus $52.6 million at the end of the prior quarter and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its Second quarter 2024 earnings results today, August 27, 2024, at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:
1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at:

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT ) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR –
measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of June 2024 and multiplied by 12.

** Net Cash – Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments net of convertible debt .

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]


TABLE
- 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)










Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


Jun 30,



Jun 30,


2024


2023



2024


2023


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)










Revenues

$

22,164

$

25,047

$

44,054

$

46,173

Cost of revenues

6,989

7,707

13,781

15,358

Gross profit

15,175

17,340

30,273

30,815









Operating expenses:







Research and development costs, net

7,326

10,752

14,475

21,246

Sales and marketing

7,911

10,522

15,701

21,409

General and administrative

3,304

17,558

6,206

21,518

Total operating expenses

18,541

38,832

36,382

64,173

Operating loss

(3,366)

(21,492)

(6,109)

(33,358)

Financial and other income, net

489

985

1,029

1,779

Loss before income tax expenses

(2,877)

(20,507)

(5,080)

(31,579)









Tax expenses

479

225

786

515

Net Loss

(3,356)

(20,732)

(5,866)

(32,094)










Basic net loss per share

$

(0.09)

$

(0.55)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.85)



















Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.09)

$

(0.55)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.85)









Weighted average number of shares used in







computing basic net loss per share

38,712,407

37,743,328

38,562,065

37,583,412









Weighted average number of shares used in







computing diluted net loss per share

38,712,407

37,743,328

38,562,065

37,583,412

TABLE
- 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues

$


6,989

$


7,707

$

13,781

$

15,358


Share-based compensation (1)

(324)

(348)

(478)

(879)


Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(152)

(194)

(304)

(387)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$


6,513

$


7,165

$

12,999

$

14,092










GAAP gross profit

$

15,175

$

17,340

$

30,273

$

30,815


Gross profit adjustments

476

542

782

1,266


Non-GAAP gross profit

$

15,651

$

17,882

$

31,055

$

32,081










GAAP operating expenses

$

18,541

$

38,832

$

36,382

$

64,173


Share-based compensation (1)

(1,863)

(2,077)

(3,069)

(5,014)


Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

16,678

$

36,755

$

33,313

$

59,159










GAAP financial and other income

$



489

$


985

$

1,029

$

1,779


Exchange rate differences*

110

(238)

204

(281)


Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

14

-

28


Non-GAAP Financial and other income

$



599

$


761

$

1,233

$

1,526










GAAP taxes on income

$



479

$


225

$


786

$


515


Changes in tax related items

(133)

(25)

(177)

(50)


Non-GAAP taxes on income

$



346

$


200

$


609

$


465










GAAP Net Loss

$

(3,356)

$

(20,732)

$

(5,866)

$
(32,094)


Share-based compensation (1)

2,187

2,425

3,547

5,893


Amortization of intangible assets (2)

152

194

304

387


Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

14

-

28


Exchange rate differences*

110

(238)

204

(281)


Changes in tax related items

133

25

177

50


Non-GAAP Net loss

$


(774)

$

(18,312)

$

(1,634)

$
(26,017)










GAAP Loss per share (diluted)

$


(0.09)

$


(0.55)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.85)


Share-based compensation

0.06

0.06

0.10

0.16


Amortization of intangible assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01


Expenses related to M&A activities

-

0.00

-

0.00


Exchange rate differences*

0.00

(0.01)

-

(0.01)


Changes in tax related items

-

-

-

-


Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted)

$


(0.02)

$


(0.49)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.69)


















Weighted average number of shares used in






computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

38,712,407

37,743,328

38,562,065

37,583,412


















Weighted average number of shares used in






computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

38,712,407

37,743,328

38,562,065

37,583,412









* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and




liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.






TABLE
- 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










(1) Share-based compensation:








Cost of revenues

$



324

$


348

$


478

$


879



Research and development costs, net

787

754

1,285

1,956


Sales and marketing

792

733

1,235

1,770


General and administrative

284

590

549

1,288


$


2,187

$


2,425

$

3,547

$

5,893










(2) Amortization of intangible assets








Cost of revenues

$



152

$


194

$


304

$


387


$



152

$


194

$


304

$


387










(3) Expenses related to M&A activities








Financial income

$



-

$



14

$



-

$



28


$



-

$



14

$



-

$



28

TABLE
- 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE
SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)













June 30,


December 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Audited)




ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$




15,883

$



14,192

Short-term bank deposits

3,800

10,000

Restricted deposits

1,183

1,728

Available-for-sale marketable securities

32,313

28,853

Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of
$25,341 and $25,253 on June 30, 2024 and December 31,
2023, respectively)

17,808

14,828

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

5,933

8,437

Inventories

9,606

11,874

Total current assets

86,526

89,912





LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Severance pay fund

409

395

Restricted deposit

-

158

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,883

3,057

Other assets

1,025

704

Property and equipment, net

10,203

11,189

Intangible assets, net

610

915

Goodwill

31,833

31,833

Total non-current assets

45,963

48,251





Total assets

$




132,489

$



138,163





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$






985

$





969

Deferred revenues

15,565

14,892

Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,405

1,453

Other payables and accrued expenses

18,128

22,094

Total current liabilities

36,083

39,408





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Deferred revenues

8,729

7,437

Long-term operating lease liabilities

132

702

Accrued severance pay

929

1,080

Convertible debt

39,873

39,773

Total long-term liabilities

49,663

48,992





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

46,743

49,763





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$




132,489

$



138,163

TABLE
- 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Cash flows from operating activities:














Net Loss

$

(3,356)

$
(20,732)

$

(5,866)

$

(32,094)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:






Depreciation

1,156

1,327

2,371

2,647

Stock-based compensation

2,187

2,425

3,547

5,893

Amortization of intangible assets

153

277

305

553

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(107)

13

(165)

73

Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses

955

468

1,672

967

Increase in accrued interest and
amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities

(405)

(166)

(777)

(147)

Decrease in operating leases liability

(159)

(438)

(618)

(1,543)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset

622

728

1,174

1,450

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

(2,789)

10,403

(2,980)

14,889

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

2,101

(1,645)

2,268

(5,098)

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

278

(2,941)

16

(2,202)

Decrease in employees and payroll accruals

(649)

(1,042)

(4,135)

(2,494)

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

595

870

1,965

(1,299)

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

542

(923)

(12)

(1,824)

Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt

50

49

100

98

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,174

(11,327)

(1,135)

(20,131)








Cash flows from investing activities:














Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

(1)

(224)

703

(224)

Investment in short-term bank deposits

(3,800)

-

(3,800)

(15,900)

Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits

-

21,700

10,000

54,600

Purchase of property and equipment

(957)

(290)

(1,386)

(560)

Investment in marketable securities

(10,477)

(9,584)

(34,752)

(18,567)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

7,225

590

32,060

3,960

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(8,010)

12,192

2,825

23,309








Cash flows from financing activities:














Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1

-

1

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

1

-

1

-
















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(6,835)

865

1,691

3,178

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

22,718

14,608

14,192

12,295








Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

15,883

$
15,473

$

15,883

$


15,473

Other financial metrics (Unaudited)







U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a %
of revenues and number of shares











Q2-2024


YTD 2024


FY 2023


Revenues geographic breakdown








Americas

2.1

10
%

6.4

15
%

16.6

18
%

EMEA

11.1

50
%

23.6

53
%

56.1

60
%

Asia Pacific

9.0

40
%

14.1

32
%

20.5

22
%



22.2

100
%

44.1

100
%

93.2

100
%









Revenues breakdown by type








Products

9.4

42
%

16.8

38
%

37.6

40
%

Professional Services

1.2

5
%

4.2

10
%

6.1

7
%

SECaaS (Security as a Service)

3.7

17
%

7.1

16
%

10.6

11
%

Support & Maintenance

7.9

36
%

16.0

36
%

38.9

42
%



22.2

100
%

44.1

100
%

93.2

100
%









Revenues per customer type








CSP

18.7

84
%

36.0

82
%

75.1

81
%

Enterprise

3.5

16
%

8.1

18
%

18.1

19
%



22.2

100
%

44.1

100
%

93.2

100
%









Top 10 customers as a % of revenues

50
%

45
%

47
%









Total number of full time employees

500

500

559

(end of period)















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares
(in
millions)

38.7

38.6

37.9















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted
shares
(in millions)

42.3

41.7

40.3


SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)













Q2-2024:

3.7







Q1-2024:

3.4







Q4-2023:

3.2







Q3-2023:

2.8







Q2-2023:

2.4

















SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
















Jun. 2024:

14.6







Dec. 2023:

12.7







Dec. 2022:

9.2







Dec. 2021:

5.2



























Logo -

SOURCE Allot Ltd.

MENAFN27082024003732001241ID1108605285


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search