Allot Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter



Revenues were $22.2 million, stable compared with that of the prior quarter;

Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.6%;

Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow, increasing 54% year-over-year to $3.7 million;

June 2024

SECaaS ARR* was $14.6 million;

Operating loss improved significantly year over year: declining 84% to $3.4 million on a GAAP basis and 95% to $1 million on a non-GAAP basis;

Operating cash flow was positive for the first time in three years, coming in at $1.2 million; Net cash** increased by $0.6 million during the quarter;

Financial Outlook

For the second half of 2024, management expects non-GAAP operating profit at around breakeven and the net cash position to not decrease.

Full year SECaaS revenue and SECaaS ARR* are expected to continue experiencing accelerated growth at around 50% year-over-year.

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented , "We have made significant progress improving our operational efficiency and stabilizing the business, and we are very pleased to have returned to positive operating cash flow for the first time in three years. At the same time, we continue investing in our long-term growth engine, SECaaS.

"During the quarter, we demonstrated solid execution. We won new customers in both Allot Smart and Allot Secure, and we closed expansion contracts with existing customers. We have a strong and broad pipeline of opportunities, and we are making progress in converting that pipeline into orders.

"In my first few months at Allot, I have been meeting our customers and employees, looking for ways to leverage our strong assets and deep technological capabilities to better serve all our stakeholders. We are formulating a strategic plan to drive long-term profitable growth, and I look forward to realizing Allot's strong potential."

Q2 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues

for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.2 million, a 12% decrease compared to $25 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis

for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.2 million (gross margin of 68.5%), a 12% decline compared with $17.3 million (gross margin of 69.2%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.7 million (gross margin of 70.6%), a 12% decline compared with $17.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%) in the second quarter of 2023.



Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, an 84% improvement compared with an operating loss of $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis

for the second quarter of 2024 was $1 million, a 95% improvement compared with an $18.9 million loss in the second quarter of 2023.



Net loss on a GAAP basis

for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, or $0.09 per basic share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.55 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis

for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $18.3 million, or $0.49 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow

in the quarter was $1.2 million.



Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of June 30, 2024, totaled $53.2 million, an increase of $0.6 million versus $52.6 million at the end of the prior quarter and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR –

measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of June 2024 and multiplied by 12.

** Net Cash – Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments net of convertible debt .

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.



