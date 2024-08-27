Yoltech Announces Licensing Agreement With Salubris For The Development And Commercialization Of YOLT-101 In Mainland China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YolTech Therapeutics, a pioneering clinical-stage gene editing company dedicated to delivering lifelong cures, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002294), a leading company established in 1998 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, for the development and commercialization of its proprietary PCSK9-targeting base editing therapeutic, YOLT-101, in Mainland China. The total transaction value amounts to RMB

1.035 billion, with YolTech receiving tiered royalties based on net sales.

Under the terms of the agreement, Salubris will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize YOLT-101 in Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). YolTech will receive an upfront payment and development milestone of RMB 205 million, with up to RMB 830 million commercial milestone payments. Salubris will also pay tiered royalties based on net sales of YOLT-101 in the licensed region.

Following the agreement's execution, YolTech will continue to advance the preclinical development of YOLT-101, while Salubris will be responsible for preparing and conducting clinical trials within the licensed territory.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Salubris, whose robust capabilities in clinical development and commercialization are well-recognized, particularly in the cardiovascular space," said Dr. Yuxuan Wu, Founder and CEO of YolTech. "The preclinical data for YOLT-101 are compelling, showing significant and sustained LDL-C reduction with just a single dose in non-human primate models. This partnership will undoubtedly expedite the advancement and commercialization of YOLT-101 in Mainland China, allowing us to bring this groundbreaking therapy to patients in need."

"In vivo gene editing represents a paradigm shift in medical treatment, enabling precise interventions for complex diseases, including cardiovascular disorders," said Mr. Yuxiang Ye, Chairman of Salubris. "Our collaboration with YolTech is a strategic move to leverage this cutting-edge technology and transcend the limitations of conventional therapies. This alliance underscores our mutual commitment to innovation and positions us for long-term success in delivering transformative therapies."

About YOLT-101

YOLT-101 is a single-course in vivo liver base editing medicine currently being evaluated in an IIT clinical trial for patients with high-risk heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), and uncontrolled LDL-C levels despite oral standard-of-care therapy. This single-course treatment is designed to permanently inhibit the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving LDL-C.

About Salubris

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. founded in 1998 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2009 (stock code: 002294) is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company based in China and extended worldwide, which has established a plurality of R&D centers in China and the United States covering the whole industry chain and connecting global innovative resources to study pathogenesis, explore therapies and develop innovative drugs.

Based on patients' benefits, Salubris meets the unfulfilled clinical needs by focusing on the cardio-cerebrovascular field to develop a product system with strategic coordination of chemical medicines, biological medicines and medical devices, provides superior comprehensive solutions for patients, and explores innovative drugs in fields of hypoglycemia, anti-tumor, orthopaedics, nephropathy and anti-infection to construct the original innovation system of medicines.

With evidence-based medicine as the core, Salubris has professional marketing teams to promote innovative products to more than 30 countries and regions including China, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and so on.

About YolTech

YolTech Therapeutics is a clinical-stage in vivo gene editing company committed to pioneering the next generation of precision genetic medicines. Our approach combines innovative gene editing technologies with an advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system, creating a versatile platform designed to address a wide range of serious diseases. Central to our mission is the development of internal capabilities, including end-to-end manufacturing, to ensure the highest standards of quality and scalability. Our lead candidate, YOLT-201, marks a significant milestone as China's first LNP-mediated in vivo gene editing therapy to enter clinical development. With promising early clinical outcomes, YolTech is also advancing therapies for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). As a company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape, YolTech continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gene editing.

For more information, please visit: or follow YolTech on LinkedIn

Contacts

Colin

LIN

Business Development & Investor Relations

[email protected]

+86 180 2100 7750

SOURCE YolTech Therapeutics