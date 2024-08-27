Cheer Holding's Intelligent Operation Data Management Method And System Obtained A National Invention Patent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding,” or the“Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and services, announced today that“An Intelligent Operation Data Management Method and System” independently developed by the Company has obtained the certificate of invention patent issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, marking a breakthrough in the Company's AI in the field of and television and showing the Company's abundant strength in artificial intelligence technology reserve and innovation research and development, and the Company will accelerate the authorized use of the invention patent in the relevant industries.

The invention relates to the field of artificial intelligence operation data management, including: obtaining the initial core data of all categories in the operation data of the current film and television platform, preprocessing the initial core data of all categories to obtain the final core data of each category, calculating the impact value of the final core data of each category, based on which obtaining the operation analysis matrix, based on which obtaining the operation judgment result of the current film and television platform, based on which obtaining the operation adjustment mode of the current film and television platform. It quantifies the impact of the final core data of each category on the operation of the platform, and determines the most effective operation adjustment method for improving the daily revenue from operation of the current film and television platform based on multiple influencing factors.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates“platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding's portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as AI-powered content creation platform CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Lifestyle, CHEERS e-Mall, Yaoshi TTX, CheerReal, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Polaris Intelligent Cloud, Digital Innovation Research Institute, AI-animated short drama series, CHEERS video matrix, IP short video matrix, variety show series, CHEERS Livestreaming, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend“online/offline” and“virtual/reality” elements.

With“CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding's digital ecosystem, the Company is committed to utilizing innovative product applications and technologies to drive its long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; disruptions or other business interruptions that may affect the operations of our products and services, the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 22, 2023, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

