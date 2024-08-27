Greenhill Investment Reporting Proudly Supports Drexel University's Senior Project Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenHill Reporting is delighted to announce its proud support and active participation in Drexel University 's prestigious "Senior Project" program. Over the past year, GreenHill has been working closely with Drexel students, providing them with invaluable real-world experience in the services industry. This collaboration is a testament to GreenHill's commitment to fostering the next generation of professionals in the field.

Bill McFadden, President of GreenHill, and Brian Hassel, CTO, have both been personally involved, dedicating evenings to work with the students. "Participating in Drexel's Senior Project program has been an incredible experience for us at GreenHill. The students are exceptionally smart and insightful, creatively applying their classroom knowledge, and bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. We are proud to be a supporting partner of this program and look forward to seeing these talented individuals thrive in their careers," said Bill McFadden.

Drexel University's College of Computing & Informatics (CCI) Senior Project program is managed by Professor Jeffrey Salvage. It is a multi-term capstone experience that involves an in-depth study and application of computing and informatics. Student teams work through a comprehensive development process that includes planning, specification, design, implementation, evaluation, and documentation. These projects are often conceived by external stakeholders who guide the requirements process and ultimately use the resulting application. Interdisciplinary collaboration is a hallmark of the program, with students from other departments such as the College of Engineering and the Westphal College of Media Arts and Design participating.

"Working with GreenHill has been a fantastic experience for our students and faculty alike," said Jeffrey Salvage. "It's inspiring to see busy companies like GreenHill dedicate their time and resources to support educational programs like ours. Bill McFadden and his team were a pleasure to work with, and their contributions have significantly enriched the learning experience for our students."

While the specific details of the projects are yet to be disclosed, GreenHill and Drexel University are excited to announce that the outcomes of these collaborative efforts will be unveiled in the coming months.

GreenHill looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Drexel University, fostering innovation, and supporting the professional growth of its students through this outstanding program.

Contact:

Jack Curran, EVP, Sales

(301) 444-1908

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenHill Investment Reporting