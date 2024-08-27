Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 07 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JUILLET 2024 Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 235 567 817 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 267 578 744 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 267 489 731

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JULY 2024

Total number of shares 235,567,817 Theoretical number of voting rights 267,578,744 Number of exercisable voting rights 267,489,731

Contacts

Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux , Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...

