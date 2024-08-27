Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: ED Files Money Laundering Case In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case on Tuesday as the CBI continued its RG Kar Hospital probe. The development came even as thousands led a protest march towards the state secretariat on Tuesday afternoon .

According to a PTI report, the central agency has gathered and medical procurement documents related to this hospital and medical college from“various sources”. The news agency quoted sources to add that the accused - the same individuals named in the CBI case - may be summoned soon for questioning and the recording of statements.

The ED probe centers around alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh and some others.





RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has come under the scanner following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor on August 9. Details of an FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court indicate that the CBI has booked former principal Sandip Ghosh and and three Kolkata-based private entities -- Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.

Earlier on Sunday, the CBI raided the premises of Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with the probe.

Meanwhile the Nabanna Abhijaan protest turned violent on Tuesday afternoon with a policeman injured in the ensuing clash. Police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators breached barricades at some locations and attacked security personnel.

