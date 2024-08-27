Kolkata News: What Is Chhatra Samaj, The Group Leading 'Nabanna Abhijaan' Rally Over RG Kar Doctor's Rape-Murder?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata News Today: The capital city of West Bengal was rocked by the massive 'Nabanna Abhijaan' rally on Tuesday, which was organised by Chhatra Samaj, a new student outfit that has cropped up in the past few weeks. The rally was organised to demand justice in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The attempted to march towards Nabanna, the state secretariat, demanding West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee's resignation.



The Kolkata have imposed a curfew in the area since Monday, deeming the Chhatra Samaj rally 'illegal'. Several reports have stated that the Chhatra Samaj is backed by the RSS and the BJP – the opponents of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress. Reports attested that the rally was sabotaged by the saffron right-wing groups to gain electoral favour in the state.

Kolkata doctor rape case: What is Chhatra Samaj?

'Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj ' is an unregistered outfit. It is holding the rally along with the members of 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha', who represent state government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance to be aligned with that of the Central government employees.

Sayan Lahiri, a student body spokesperson, stated that the rally, which originated from various locations in Kolkata and proceeded towards Nabanna, was organized by an 'apolitical platform' with no connections to the BJP, RSS, or ABVP.

Media reports indicate that the rally is being organised by Prabir Das, a student completing postgraduate studies at Rabindra Bharati University, Subhankar Halder from Kalyani University, and Sayan Lahiri from Rabindra Mukta University.

What are the protesting students demanding?

The protesting student bodies have three demands:

. Justice for the RG Kar Hospital doctor who was raped and murdered.

. Capital punishment for the culprit.

. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

Kolkata doctor rape case: 'Nabanna Abhijaan' rally

Security personnel lobbed tear gas, used water cannons, and lathi-charged protesters of Chhatra Samaj who led the Nabanna Abhijaan rally in Kolkata.

The protesters tried to march towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, seeking justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Protestors gathered on the Howrah Bridge , climbing atop police barricades and clashed with police personnel during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march.

They were seen breaking and dragging away the barricades erected in the Santragachi area en route to the Secretariat.