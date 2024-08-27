PM Modi Speaks To Russia's Putin, Shares Insights From Recent Visit To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President and shared his inputs from his recent visit to Ukraine and said that India is committed to support an early, abiding and peaceful of the conflict with Ukraine. The phone call came after Modi paid a high-profile visit to Kyiv last week during which he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should sit together to end the war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace.

Later taking to X (previously Twitter), PM Modi said,“Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”





Meanwhile, Kremlin without providing immediate details also said Putin had a phone call on Tuesday with PM Modi.

Modi speaks to Biden

Modi had on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. "While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine," it said.

"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," Modi later said on X.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv on August 23 was seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia last month triggered criticism from the Biden administration and anguish in some Western capitals.

(With inputs from agencies)