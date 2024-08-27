Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till September 3
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Excise Policy Case: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.
The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
