Viral Video: Female Doctor Assaulted On Duty By Patient, Incident Caught On CCTV

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following a nationwide outcry for enhanced safety measures for doctors after the alleged rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a new incident of assault has emerged from Andhra Pradesh . The recent attack involved a woman doctor who was reportedly assaulted while on duty. The of the assault has gone viral on social media.

In a 27-second CCTV video , a junior female doctor at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati is seen being violently assaulted by a patient. The footage shows the doctor being pulled by her hair and having her head slammed against the steel frame of a hospital bed. The footage also showed that others doctors in the ward immediately came to her rescue.

According to NDTV report, the doctor, who is an intern at the hospital, was assaulted in the Emergency Medicine Department. The victim wrote a letter to Dr. RV Kumar, the director and vice-chancellor, detailing the incident. In the letter, she said, "... I was unexpectedly attacked by a patient, Bangaru Raju, who approached me from behind, pulled my hair and began forcibly banging my head against the steel rod of a cot," as quoted by the daily.

She further added, "If patient had been armed with a sharp weapon, the situation could have escalated with severe consequences," as quoted by NDTV.

Commenting on the viral video, the users on X expressed their frustration and concern.

One user commented,“Kuch nhi hoga. Ham aise hi bhugat te rahenge. Yhi hamari life reh gyi hai”

Another said,“Government glorifying unnecessary topics instead of these, and even after watching what's happening with doctors there's no action against this.”

“Strike should not have been called off without getting implemented central protection act,” another added.

