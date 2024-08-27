(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



FESPA launches 2025 event campaign for regional printers and sign-makers showcasing latest technologies and providing free educational programme The three-day aims to attract over 150 exhibiting brands and more than 4,000 visits

Dubai, UAE | 27 August 2024: FESPA Middle East, which connects senior decision-makers and trade professionals with leading OEM suppliers and distributors from the print, textile and signage industry, will return to the Dubai Centre on 20-22 January 2025 after a hugely successful inaugural event earlier this year.

According to international market research company Mordor Intelligence, the GCC digital printing market alone is estimated to reach $1.16 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.93% over the next five years. In addition, a report published by Dublin-based market insights and analysis company Research and Markets states that the broader global printing industry sector was valued at $357 billion in 2023 and is expected to top $443 billion by 2028.

The FESPA Print Census, a global industry research study updated in 2023, revealed that print service providers reported an average increase of 7% in revenues since 2018, despite the negative economic impact of the pandemic. Data received from 1,788 respondents in 120 different countries, covering sign and display businesses, screen printers, commercial printers, textile and garment printing specialists, as well as packaging printers, highlighted a positive business outlook.

One of the key trends that FESPA witnessed was the demand for environmentally friendly products and practices, with 72% of print buyers actively seeking products that are eco-friendly and or produced using sustainable processes. Other significant trends included faster turnarounds, increased personalisation and shorter print runs.

FESPA's inaugural event, which took place in January 2024, attracted 150+ brand exhibitors and more than 3,000 visits across three days. Participants came from 88 different countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Tanzania.

Almost three quarters of visitors wanted to see the latest digital printing technology and nearly half wanted to engage with exhibitors showcasing 3D printing, signage and displays. Visitors were also particularly interested in print suppliers of gifts and promotional products, inks and consumables as well as screen printing. The collective budget of these visitors totalled more than $530 million.



The show also provided an ideal platform for FESPA's free educational programme (FLEx – FESPA Leadership Exchange) which offered high-quality content from 18 global specialists with an agenda that consisted of leadership sessions, workshops and practical demonstrations.











Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, said,“As an inaugural event, FESPA Middle East was extremely well received. On average exhibitors expected to generate over one million dollars in new sales, we had a 92% satisfaction rate with the event and 85% believe that the show is now an important part of their marketing strategy.

“This has provided us with an excellent foundation to build FESPA Middle East into a prominent event for the region's printers and sign makers, presenting industry professionals with new technologies and products, affording access to high-quality educational content, networking and knowledge sharing.”

