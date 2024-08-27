NARXOZ UNIVERSITY OPENS KAZAKHSTAN's MARKET-LEADING STUDENT RESIDENCE IN ALMATY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



424 bed

Emen student residence with leading amenities

Strong environmental credentials with biodiverse landscaping US$15 million project funded by Verny Capital

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Narxoz University , a preeminent private university in Almaty in the Republic of Kazakhstan, today opens its newly completed Emen student residence.

Photo: Narxoz University

The state-of-the-art 424 bed project located close to Narxoz University has become the leading student residence in Kazakhstan . The Emen residence is finished to the highest international standards with market-leading amenities and a focus on comfort and environmental friendliness. The US$15 million, 8,700m2 project was funded by Verny Capital, a leader in private investments in Kazakhstan, through its social investment programme.

Each bedroom has a private bathroom, air conditioning and built-in furniture, also benefitting from shared amenities including kitchens, utility rooms, coworking spaces, medical facilities and Wi-Fi.

Student wellbeing is key, and the fifth floor houses a 400m2 roof-garden for recreation and relaxation, containing rare plants. The high-quality accommodation will play a vital role supporting students, ensuring their comfort, wellbeing, and academic success.



Environmental considerations were also integral, and Emen was constructed to promote biodiversity, with over 100 trees and shrubs planted on-site and external areas sympathetically landscaped. Local residents were consulted on the project and will have access to the external botanical areas for recreation, promoting strong community relations.

Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education, commented: " Addressing the housing shortage is our ministry's top priority. Last year, we faced a deficit of 27,000 places, this year we've reduced it to 8,000. Today, I am opening several new dormitories, including this leading one at Narxoz University. Student residences are a popular concept in the UK, USA, and Turkey, providing well designed, comfortable accommodation with private spaces for each student and leading amenities."



Bulat Utemuratov , shareholder of Narxoz University , commented: "I believe that environment is critical, and that comfortable, modern housing plays an important role in study and work. Narxoz University is committed to developing modern educational infrastructure. Two years ago, it opened a renovated

campus, today this housing project welcomes students, and we are working hard to finish the construction of a new business school next year. These are all part of our strategy to develop Narxoz into one of the region's leading universities, recognized at international level."

