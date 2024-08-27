Regverse, A Surge Ventures Company, Expands Avery Platform With Fusion1 Product Suite To Drive The Future Of Seamless Compliance And Surveillance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The award-winning Avery now includes Fusion1-a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled automated workflow tools to increase the reliability and accuracy of RIA and Broker-Dealer compliance and surveillance programs

FinTech Venture Studio, proudly announced that its inaugural venture, RegVerse, has expanded its Avery platform by launching the Fusion1 product suite. This new add-on to Avery provides wealth management firms with a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled compliance and surveillance tools, including audits, advertisement reviews, attestations, code of ethics and more.

"Precision matters in compliance," said Sid Yenamandra, Co-Founder of Surge Ventures and CEO of RegVerse. "We designed Fusion1 as an integral extension to the innovative and award-winning Avery platform. Fusion1 simplifies the compliance journeys of heavily regulated companies by offering them a comprehensive solution that provides the perfect blend of technology and human insight. Automation is the new standard for compliance excellence, but the technology behind it must be combined with the power of AI and hands-on expert guidance. That's what we offer, along with streamlined operations, unparalleled accuracy and unmatched efficiency. Just like Avery, Fusion1 provides a worry-free experience for compliance professionals."

Where Automation Meets Expert Guidance

Fusion1 by RegVerse enhances the Avery platform by streamlining data and file management on one platform through an easy upload that creates a single hub for all compliance-related materials. Ensuring adaptability and precision in meeting specific compliance needs is key, and Fusion1's dynamic analytics and insights achieve this using AI-powered suggestions. Real-time progress tracking capabilities allow firms to monitor compliance progress, set up alerts and tailored notifications and efficiently manage reporting. Fusion1 simultaneously fosters seamless collaboration within compliance teams through integrated workflow tools designed to enhance communication, streamline approvals and ensure a cohesive approach to compliance tasks, all while reducing bottlenecks.

Critical Features of Fusion1 by RegVerse Include:



Automated Audits : Conduct thorough audits effortlessly, saving time and ensuring accuracy.

Attestations Made Easy : Simplify the attestation process and gain real-time insights into compliance status. Code of Ethics System : Report personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business activities, and more.

About Surge Ventures

Surge Ventures co-founds and invests in promising start-ups using innovative technology to address rapidly intensifying data and privacy needs across wealth management firms and other financial services businesses. Consistent with the venture studio model, Surge Ventures goes beyond providing investment capital and strategic guidance to its portfolio companies. The firm leverages its decades of technology expertise, best practices for bringing nascent innovative products to market in the wealth management space, customer acquisition, and deep operational knowledge to grow multiple software companies from the ground up to serve as a "shared services" backbone to its portfolio companies, offering scalable operations, foundational technology building blocks, demand generation, corporate finance, and enterprise sales support, among other solutions.

The firm has developed a set of proprietary methods, known as the "Surge Method," to rapidly test business ideas, detect early signs of product-market fit, and track ongoing growth to de-risk investments by focusing on only the most promising products and solutions.

About RegVerse

RegVerse is a pioneering RegTech venture under the umbrella of Surge Ventures, a FinTech Venture Studio. RegVerse's mission is to empower financial firms with cutting-edge AI solutions, starting with Avery, a Generative AI-powered Regulatory Management Platform. With an initial focus on regulatory change management excellence for wealth management firms, RegVerse aims to revolutionize the regulatory landscape.

