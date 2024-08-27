Former KCC&I President Sheikh Ashiq Set To Join Er Rashid's Party

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former president of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I), Ashiq is all set to join Awami Itehaad Party (AIP), led by jailed leader Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that talks between the party leaders and Sheikh Ashiq are at final stage and the senior trade leader is expected to join the party anytime soon.

“The formal joining is expected to take place within a day or two,” they said.