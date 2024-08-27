ASCM Unveils Innovative Event App For ASCM CONNECT 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASCM debuts a feature-rich mobile app for ASCM CONNECT 2024, enhancing networking, engagement, and event access, ensuring a top-tier attendee experience.

- ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP. CPA, CSAEAUSTIN, TX, US, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Management (ASCM), the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and chain innovation, today announced the launched of its new mobile app for ASCM CONNECT 2024: North America. Designed with a wide array of features aimed at maximizing networking opportunities, providing seamless access to event information, and boosting engagement, this app is set to be an indispensable tool for all attendees."ASCM CONNECT is all about fostering meaningful connections, and our new event app is designed to supercharge that experience," said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP. CPA, CSAE. "We're not just streamlining logistics; we're creating a dynamic platform where attendees can start networking, engaging, and shaping their event journey before they even arrive. It's about making ASCM CONNECT more connected, interactive, and ultimately, more valuable for everyone involved."Key Features of the ASCM CONNECT 2024: North America App:--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personalized Schedule: Create customized schedules of sessions and events specific to the attendee.- Exclusive Content: Access all event-related documents in one place with Conference Docs, and easily save favorites to the Conference Bag for later.- Interactive Maps: Navigate the event with ease using detailed maps of the venue.- Real-Time Updates: Receive notifications about schedule changes and important announcements.- Networking Opportunities: Connect with other attendees, speakers, and exhibitors through the app's messaging, event feed and photo sharing features.- Gamification: Earn points and badges for using the app. Participate in an online scavenger hunt for some friendly competition among peers.With over 45 speakers, ASCM Connect 2024 will host a diverse range of global supply chain experts, offering attendees a comprehensive view of current trends and future directions in the industry. This event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for supply chain professionals to gain insights from industry leaders, network with peers, and explore the latest innovations and strategies in supply chain management. Be sure to check out the full list of speakers here .Click here to download the ASCM CONNECT 2024 app now.About ASCM:----------------The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. As the largest non-profit association for supply chain, ASCM is an unbiased partner, connecting companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain.

