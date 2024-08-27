Kuwait Amir Congratulates Moldova On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished Sandu good and further development and prosperity for Moldova and its people. (end) hs

