Kuwait Amir Congratulates Moldova On National Day
8/27/2024 6:15:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished Sandu good health and further development and prosperity for Moldova and its people. (end) hs
