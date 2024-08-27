TN: PMK Demands Centre To Roll Back Increase In Highway Toll Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Central to roll back the hike in charges at toll plazas in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMK leader, who is also a former Union Minister, said that the charges would be increased in toll plazas including Vikravandi, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri by 7 per cent from September 1.

He said that of the 64 toll plazas on national highways, toll charges were hiked in 34 toll plazas after the model code of conduct for the ended.

The PMK leader said that there was no transparency in fixing toll charges and collecting the toll. Anbumani Ramadoss said: "It is unfair for the National Highway Authority (NHAI) of India to mandate the public to pay the toll without releasing data on total collection and total spend.”

He said that of the total collection, 60 per cent should be recovered towards investment and the remaining 40 per cent should be spent on maintenance. The PMK leader charged that most of the roads under the NHAI are not well maintained even after 40 per cent of the toll collection amount was earmarked for it.

He said that according to norms, toll plazas are located at a distance of 60 km from each other but in Tamil Nadu, there are 20 toll plazas more than the norms.

The PMK leader said that the hike in toll charges would not only affect vehicle owners but also increase the price of essential commodities and called upon the Central government to roll back the increase in charges.

It may be noted that NHAI will be revising the fees in 25 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu from September 1. Official sources said that the increase in toll fees will range from 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

There will be a revision in the toll fees for 25 toll plazas in areas covering Sriperumbudur, Wallajabad, Villupuram, Vikkravandi, Ullunderpet, Tiruchi, Madurai and Samayapuram.

Generally, the toll fees would be revised in two tranches in April and September every year. As the Lok Sabha elections were held in April, the revision was postponed and took place in June.