Bitget Jordan meetup Attracts Remarkable Participation

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Victoria, Seychelles — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, successfully hosted its Bitget Jordan Meetup in Amman in August, drawing an impressive crowd of over 100 participants. The meetup hosted Bitget’s first onsite event in Jordan, and was held to celebrate Experience month, as a part of Blockchain4Youth initiative B4Y, which aims to empower youth and cultivate future blockchain leaders.



It is planned that Crypto Experience month events will be held over 13 cities over the world , spanning the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania.



The meetup featured panel discussions that focused on AI and its transformative impact on the future of blockchain and trading. Notable speakers from the IOproject shared their insights, contributing to the vibrant discussions.



Raghda Abutair, MENA Marketing Manager at Bitget, expressed her enthusiasm about the event, stating, "This event was an incredible opportunity to witness the passion and interest of the youth in the field of blockchain and crypto. It's inspiring to see such a high level of engagement and curiosity among the participants, which underscores the potential of this technology in the region.



While this event marked Bitget's first meetup in Jordan, the first Crypto Experience Day took place on August 12, 2023, with events held across more than nine cities, attracting over 1,000 participants in celebration of International Youth Day. Since then, the Blockchain4Youth initiative has continued to grow, reaching over 6,000 participants across more than 50 universities, delivering over 50 lectures, and awarding 2,000 certificates of attendance.



Bitget continues to strengthen its presence in both spot and derivatives trading on centralized exchanges. By offering users opportunities to invest in high-potential projects, the platform has become one of the top 10 spot cryptocurrency exchanges, featuring over 800 coins and 960 trading pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more.



