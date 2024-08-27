Ukraine's Border Guards Seeing Fewer Russian Recon Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the Ukrainian-Russian border has decreased.

This was reported by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, who spoke on national television, Ukrinform saw.

"Recently, we have seen fewer enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the border with Russia where they used to be much more active," the official noted.

At the same time, Russia has intensified cross-birder strikes targeting Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, said Demchenko.

"Currently, we see that number of attacks by the Russians has even increased. Most of those are reported on the territory of Sumy region, followed by Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Russia employs a variety of weapons, including aviation, to launch strikes on Ukraine's territory which proves that Russia is a terrorist state," the official said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight and in the morning of August 27, the Russian military nine times shelled the cross-border areas and settlements in Sumy region, where 21 blasts were recorded.