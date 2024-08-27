Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy substructure

(MENAFN) The Russian military has executed a substantial series of strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, as confirmed by the Defense in Moscow. This offensive marks one of the most extensive on Ukraine's power systems in recent months, resulting in widespread power outages across the country.



On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that it had conducted a "massive high-precision attack" using long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as drones. The strikes were specifically aimed at facilities that support Ukraine’s defense industrial complex, according to the statement. The ministry claimed that all designated targets were successfully hit.



Subsequent details from the ministry revealed that the strikes affected electrical substations across several regions including Kiev, Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Khmelnytsky, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Nikolaev, Kirovograd, and Odessa. Additionally, gas compressor stations in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kharkov regions were also targeted. The attacks extended beyond energy infrastructure to include airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions, which were reported to be storing Western-supplied air munitions. The Russian officials described the operation as successful, citing disruptions in power and hindrances in the transportation of weapons and ammunition to the front lines.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the severity of the strikes, describing them as “one of the largest combined strikes” in recent times. He revealed that the attack involved over a hundred missiles and a similar number of drones. Energy Minister German Galushchenko characterized the situation as “difficult” and noted that emergency blackouts had been initiated by the grid operator in response to the widespread power failures.

