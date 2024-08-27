Arachidonic Acid Market To Reach $308 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major arachidonic acid participants include Cargill, Inc., Cayman Chemical, DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, and Suntory Holdings Limited

The arachidonic acid market will be worth USD 308 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights

The report cites that the increasing awareness of the benefits of arachidonic acid, particularly in the context of nutritional supplements and animal feed, is driving market expansion.

Arachidonic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid, plays a vital role in human and animal health, contributing to the growth of various applications in the pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition sectors. For instance, a study published in the Journal of Nutrition highlighted that omega-6 fatty acids, including arachidonic acid, can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases. The market expansion is further supported by innovations in product formulations and the rising awareness of the health benefits of omega-6 fatty acids. With strong growth potential in Europe and the active involvement of key industry players, the arachidonic acid market is set to achieve remarkable milestones by 2032.

The supplements segment will capture a significant share of the arachidonic acid market by 2032. As consumer awareness of the benefits of omega-6 fatty acids for cognitive function, muscle growth, and overall health increases, the demand for dietary supplements containing arachidonic acid is on the rise. Arachidonic acid is particularly popular among athletes and bodybuilders due to its role in muscle repair and performance enhancement. The growing trend of health and wellness, along with the aging population seeking preventative healthcare, is driving the adoption of arachidonic acid supplements globally.









The animal segment will witness considerable growth over 2024-2032, driven by the rising demand for high-quality animal feed enriched with essential fatty acids. Arachidonic acid is increasingly incorporated into animal feed formulations to support optimal growth, development, and overall health in livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. The growing focus on animal health and nutrition, particularly in regions with intensive livestock production, is propelling the demand for arachidonic acid. Additionally, innovations in feed technology and formulations are further enhancing the efficacy of arachidonic acid in animal nutrition.

Europe will register a remarkable arachidonic acid market CAGR from 2024 to 2032, bolstered by the region's strong focus on health and wellness, alongside advancements in animal nutrition and pharmaceutical industries. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading the demand for arachidonic acid, particularly in the supplements and animal feed sectors. The presence of key players, along with robust research and development initiatives, is contributing to the growth of the industry in Europe. Additionally, government regulations promoting the use of safe and effective nutritional products further support market expansion in the region.



Prominent companies operating in the arachidonic acid market include Cargill, Inc., Cayman Chemical, DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, and Suntory Holdings Limited. Key players are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their product portfolios to meet the growing demand for arachidonic acid across various applications. Investment in research and development, coupled with collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, is enabling these players to strengthen their market presence. Moreover, expanding production capabilities and enhancing distribution networks are further driving market growth.

