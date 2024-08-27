Scholz announces Germany planning on speeding up deportation

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced a significant crackdown on illegal migration and expedited deportations in response to a tragic stabbing attack committed by a Syrian asylum seeker. Scholz made this commitment during a visit to the site of the attack in Solingen, where a lone assailant targeted attendees at the Festival of Diversity on Friday night.



The attack resulted in three fatalities and eight injuries. The assailant, who initially fled the scene, later surrendered to authorities. Reports indicate that the suspect is a 26-year-old Syrian refugee who had sought asylum in Germany in 2022. Islamic State (IS), formerly known as ISIS, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.



Scholz condemned the incident as an act of "terrorism against us all" and vowed a swift and severe response. "I am angry and furious about this act. It must be punished quickly and severely," Scholz said. He emphasized the need for Germany to take decisive action to prevent similar events in the future, including ensuring that individuals who are not authorized to remain in the country are repatriated and deported.



The chancellor's remarks reflect a broader push by the German government to address concerns about illegal migration and enhance national security in the wake of this devastating event.

