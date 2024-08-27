Beijing condemns 100 percent Canada tariff on Chinese EVs amid trade dispute

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Beijing expressed significant displeasure with Canada's decision to impose a 100 percent tariff on imports of Chinese electric cars. This move has been criticized by Ottawa and Washington, who argue that Chinese electric are unfairly subsidized by the state, thus breaching "fair competition" principles. The Chinese embassy in Canada issued a statement conveying China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the tariff, asserting that Beijing will take all necessary actions to safeguard its economic interests in response.



The Chinese condemnation follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of the tariff, which aligns with similar measures taken by the United States to restrict the influx of Chinese electric vehicles into North America. Trudeau has accused China, a leading exporter of electric cars, of failing to adhere to the same environmental and labor standards as other countries. Additionally, Canada has introduced a 25 percent tax on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum products, further straining trade relations between the two nations.



In recent months, the international community has witnessed escalating trade tensions over Chinese electric cars. The United States and the European Union have already implemented their own tariffs, at rates of 100 percent and 38 percent respectively. These actions reflect broader concerns about market fairness and competition, with significant implications for global trade dynamics and diplomatic relations.



