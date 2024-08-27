(MENAFN) As Indian Prime Narendra Modi embarked on a significant rail journey to the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the visit drew intriguing comparisons to the vigorous shuttle practiced by the United States after the 1972 Arab-Israeli War. This visit is notably historic as it marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991.



Modi's trip to Ukraine comes just seven weeks after his official visit to Russia, which was the first foreign engagement of his third term in office. The timing of these visits has drawn attention and commentary, particularly in light of recent criticisms from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had sharply criticized Modi's Moscow visit, expressing strong discontent over what he perceived as a diplomatic slight, given that it coincided with a devastating attack on a prominent children's hospital in Ukraine.



In light of these events, some observers speculate that Modi's visit to Ukraine was strategically planned to address and mitigate Ukraine's dissatisfaction stemming from his earlier trip to Russia. However, experts in Indian foreign policy emphasize that India's approach to global diplomacy is guided by its own national interests rather than external pressures or alignments.



India's foreign policy is characterized by a strategic and balanced approach, reflecting its awareness of its role on the international stage and its interactions with global powers. The visit to Ukraine underscores India's commitment to maintaining an independent and pragmatic stance in global politics, navigating its relationships with major powers while addressing its own strategic interests.



Through this visit, Modi and his government are demonstrating that India's diplomatic path is shaped by its unique national priorities and objectives, illustrating a broader trend where emerging powers like India are asserting their influence and defining their roles in the evolving landscape of global diplomacy.

