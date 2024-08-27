Dollar weakens amid mixed central bank policies, global economic shifts

(MENAFN) The U.S. dollar experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, reaching a three-week low against the yen, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated a clear shift towards monetary easing. This stance marked a stark contrast to the position of of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who has recently expressed a preference for tightening monetary policy. The dollar's fall was not limited to the yen; it also weakened considerably against the British pound, approaching levels last seen in March 2022. This drop was influenced by remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who highlighted that it was "too early to declare victory" over inflation, implying that the Federal Reserve might adopt a softer approach regarding interest rate cuts in comparison to its counterparts.



The dollar's performance against the yen saw a decline of approximately 0.66 percent, bringing it down to 143.45 yen, a level not witnessed since August 5, before partially recovering with a 0.31 percent retreat during the trading session. Similarly, the pound traded slightly lower at USD1.31995 after having surged to USD1.32295 on Friday, marking its highest level in 17 months. The market's reaction was shaped by the mixed signals from Fed officials, despite Powell's use of "stronger language" than his peers during his speech on Friday, which was delivered ahead of the highly anticipated Jackson Hole symposium. This has led to speculation about the Fed's future monetary policy direction, as global central banks continue to navigate a complex economic landscape.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) is reportedly leaning towards another interest rate cut on September 12, according to sources. The euro remained relatively stable at USD1.1184, maintaining proximity to Friday’s high of USD1.1201, a level not reached since July of the previous year. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies—including the euro, pound, yen, and Swiss franc—remained steady at 100.69, hovering just below a 13-month low of 100.60, which was touched at the end of last week. The Swiss franc edged up by about 0.1 percent to 0.8472 against the dollar, after briefly reaching 0.8457, its strongest point since August 5. In offshore trade, the Chinese yuan saw a slight easing to 7.1202 against the dollar, following an earlier session where it had strengthened by approximately 0.13 percent to 7.1069, its highest level since August 5. The Australian dollar also saw a decline, falling by 0.31 percent to USD0.6776, though it remained close to its highest point since July 11, which it had achieved on Friday at USD0.67985. These movements underscore the ongoing fluctuations in global currency markets as central banks continue to adapt to evolving economic conditions.



