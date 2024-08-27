Cyber attack causes prolonged disruptions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

(MENAFN) A cyberattack that targeted the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has caused significant disruptions for the third consecutive day, impacting various critical systems, including internet, phone, and email services. The airport's operations have been severely affected, leading to challenges for both passengers and staff. Lance Little, the airport's aviation director, emphasized the urgency of the situation during a news conference, stating that efforts are ongoing to restore full service and minimize the inconvenience to passengers. According to the Associated Press, Little reassured the public that the airport's security protocols remain intact, particularly the screening of passengers, although the attack did interfere with the airport's baggage screening processes. As a result, travelers have been urged to allocate additional time for their airport activities and, if possible, to use mobile apps provided by airlines for obtaining boarding passes and baggage tags.



The airport, in collaboration with external experts and federal agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has launched an in-depth investigation into the incident. While officials have not fully disclosed the extent of the damage caused by the cyberattack, it is clear that the impact has been widespread, leading to prolonged delays and confusion among travelers. Passengers have reported longer waits at security checkpoints, delays in baggage claim areas, and difficulties in locating their departure gates. Despite ongoing efforts to restore normal operations, airport officials have been unable to provide a definitive timeline for when services will return to their usual state. In a statement posted on the airport's Facebook page, the administration acknowledged the progress made but also noted that a full recovery has not yet been achieved, leaving passengers and staff in a state of uncertainty as they continue to navigate the ongoing challenges.





MENAFN27082024000045015682ID1108604968