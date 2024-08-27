عربي


In-Vehicle Networking Global Strategic Business Report 2024 | Now Available


8/27/2024 5:31:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vehicle Networking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for In-Vehicle Networking was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report provides key insights into the Global In-Vehicle Networking Market, highlighting significant growth in various application segments. The Body Electronics Application segment is expected to reach $796.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5%, while the Infotainment Application segment is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR over the next seven years.

Regional analysis reveals that the U.S. market was estimated at $491.3 million in 2023, and China is forecasted to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach $418.1 million by 2030. The report offers a detailed market analysis, covering geographic regions and market segments, and provides insights into the competitive landscape, future trends, and market drivers. It also answers critical questions about the market's evolution, drivers, restraints, and the prospects of leading players.

Additionally, the report includes comprehensive market data, in-depth regional analysis, company profiles of major players like Aptiv Plc, Broadcom Corp., and Continental AG, and offers complimentary updates for a year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 194
Forecast Period 2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%
Regions Covered Global


MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • In-Vehicle Networking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
  • Global Economic Update
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

  • Aptiv Plc
  • Broadcom Corp.
  • Continental AG
  • Elmos Semiconductor AG
  • Embitel Technologies (I) Pvt., Ltd.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Harman International Industries, Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Marvell Technology Group
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Visteon Corp.
  • Yazaki Corp.

  In-Vehicle Networking Market
