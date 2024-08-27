The global for single-cell technologies is estimated to increase from $3.6 billion in 2023 to reach $9.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides detailed information about the single-cell technologies market. The report provides market projections for 2029 and the market share for key market players. The report details the market size of single-cell technologies based on product, cell type, techniques, application, and end user.

The market is segmented by product into consumables and instruments. By cell type, it is classified into human cells, animal cells and microbial cells. By techniques, it encompasses flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. By application, it is segmented into research applications and medical applications.

Also, by end user, it is categorized into research and academic laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks and IVF centers.

The report includes:



33 data tables and 48 additional tables

An analysis of the global single-cell technologies market

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on product, techniques, cell type, application, end user and region

Facts and figures on industry growth drivers, opportunities and restraints; the regulatory scenario; and the competitive landscape

An analysis of patents related to single-cell technologies

Overview of ESG and sustainability trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 10x Genomics, BD, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes