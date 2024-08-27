(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-cell Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for single-cell technologies is estimated to increase from $3.6 billion in 2023 to reach $9.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2024 through 2029.
This report provides detailed information about the single-cell technologies market. The report provides market projections for 2029 and the market share for key market players. The report details the market size of single-cell technologies based on product, cell type, techniques, application, and end user.
The market is segmented by product into consumables and instruments. By cell type, it is classified into human cells, animal cells and microbial cells. By techniques, it encompasses flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. By application, it is segmented into research applications and medical applications.
Also, by end user, it is categorized into research and academic laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks and IVF centers.
The report includes:
33 data tables and 48 additional tables An analysis of the global single-cell technologies market Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on product, techniques, cell type, application, end user and region Facts and figures on industry growth drivers, opportunities and restraints; the regulatory scenario; and the competitive landscape An analysis of patents related to single-cell technologies Overview of ESG and sustainability trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 10x Genomics, BD, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 112
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $3.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $9.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 17.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
Bulk vs. Single-Cell Sequencing PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Potential of New Entrants Competition in the Industry Threat of Substitutes
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Incidence of Cancer Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Increasing Investment and Funding Market Restraints
High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis Market Opportunities Market Challenges
Complexity of Single-Cell Sequencing
Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies Advances in Bioinformatics
Microfluidics Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trials Analysis
Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase Selected Clinical Trials Patent Analysis
Patents by Year Patents by Top Applicants Patents by Top Owner Patents by Jurisdiction
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis by Product Market Breakdown by Cell Type
Human Cells Animal Cells Microbial Cells Market Breakdown by Technique
Flow Cytometry Next-Generation Sequencing Polymerase Chain Reaction Microscopy Mass Spectrometry Other Techniques Market Breakdown by Application
Research Applications Medical Applications Market Breakdown by End User
Research and Academic Laboratories Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Cell Banks and IVF Centers Market Analysis by Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence
Market Analysis Top Players Emerging Startups Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7: Sustainability in Single-cell Technologies: An ESG Perspective
Introduction to ESG Sustainability in Single-Cell Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective Key ESG Issues Single-Cell Technologies ESG Performance Analysis Concluding Remarks from BCC
Chapter 8: Appendix
Methodology Information Sources References Acronyms
Companies Profiled
10X Genomics Agilent Technologies Inc. BD Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Danaher Corp. Illumina Inc. Merck KGAA Promega Corp. Qiagen Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Single-cell Technologies Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108604962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.