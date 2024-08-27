All 6 Episodes Of Rokit Racing Star TV Documentary Now Available To View Online Free Of Charge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROKiT Racing Star winner Deagen Fairclough is now the most successful winner in British F4 history

ROKiT Racing Star documentary series tells the gripping story of the search for new driving talent in the first-of-its-kind 'sim to circuit' competition

- Jonathan KendrickWOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Conceived and implemented by Jonathan Kendrick, the Chairman of ROKiT Industries, and the late Bob Fernley, the ROKiT Racing Star TV documentary series tells the gripping and exciting story of the search for new driving talent in what was a highly ambitious and first-of-its-kind 'sim to circuit' competition with the chance for the winners to secure fully-funded drives in the ROKiT British F4 Championship.Launched in 2022, ROKiT Racing Star was a series of sim races run on virtual tracks over several weeks which saw thousands of aspiring young racing drivers from across the UK competing to post the best possible lap times, with the end result seeing 23 of the fastest sim racers attending the ROKiT Racing Star Grand Final at the University of Bolton's National Centre for Motorsport Engineering (NCME) to compete for the chance to win up to 2 fully-funded drives in the real-world British Formula 4 championship, providing the winners proved able to meet the necessary requirements.Now all 6 episodes of this thrilling documentary series can be watched free of charge via ROKiT Flix - ROKIT STUDIOS"I'm so proud that Bob and I were able to put this tremendous project together before he passed away, because we both shared the view that giving young sim-driving talent the chance to progress to top-level competitive real-world motorsport in fully-funded seats, removing the usually impossibly demanding financial barriers faced by most wannabe drivers, was a tremendous thing to do." Said Jonathan Kendrick. "We saw this as a way to give something back to motorsport and I'm really pleased to see what a fantastic success it has been with our very own Deagen Fairclough, one of the winners of the inaugural competition who could never have afforded to race at this level, becoming the most successful race winner in Formula 4 history and currently leading the 2024 championship by an astonishing 138 points!""I'm also very pleased to announce that we will begin another search for young driving talent shortly and details of ROKiT Racing Drivers, a global version of the original project, can be found at ." Added Kendrick.

