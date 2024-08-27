Thailand Issues 'Situation Alert' For Its Citizens Travelling To Israel, Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangkok, Aug 27 (IANS) Thailand's Foreign on Tuesday issued a "situation alert" for its citizens travelling to Israel and Lebanon following escalating tensions in the West Asian region.

"Thais are advised to delay to Israel/Lebanon and monitor embassy alerts, while embassies are to be ready to help if needed," the office of Thailand's Prime posted on X quoting the country's foreign ministry.

The fresh alert, it said, was issued in wake of Israel's air strikes on Hezbollah, resulting in over 320 missiles being fired back on August 25.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched extensive drone attacks, targetting 11 Israeli military sites.

The attacks primarily occurred in northern Israel with Hezbollah vowing further retaliation.

Following the strikes, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency, asserting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant are closely monitoring the situation.

"What happened today is not the end of the verse. Hezbollah tried to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones early in the morning. We instructed the IDF to carry out a powerful pre-emptive strike to remove the threat. The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, and they were all intended to harm our citizens and our forces in the Galilee. In addition, the IDF intercepted all the UAVs that Hezbollah launched for a strategic purpose in the centre of the country," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The latest escalation came just before the Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Israeli Defense Force's spokesperson Daniel Hagari had earlier warned about Hezbollah's plans to attack Israeli civilians.

"We have detected preparations by the militant organisation Hezbollah to launch missiles and rockets at the State of Israel, we are attacking proactively to remove the threat," he said.

"In a self-defence act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians," said Hagari.